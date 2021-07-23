Cancel
Mocksville, NC

Oscar Lynn ‘Charlie Brown’ Young

By Mike Barnhardt
ourdavie.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar Lynn “Charlie Brown,” Young, 50, of Mocksville, died on Friday, July 2, 2021 in Winston-Salem. He was born Jan. 30, 1971 to Oscar Blackwell and Linda Blackwell. A 1989 graduate of Davie High School, he was a CDL truck driver known for his skills as a master auto mechanic and saw man. He was a former employee of Hicks Farm until he decided it was time to use his talents as a mechanic and he then went into business for himself. He loved to make people laugh. Even when times were hard or bad for someone, he always found a way to make people laugh when they wanted to cry. He would always laugh and dance around to illustrate the play by play of whatever particular event that occurred he found hilarious.

