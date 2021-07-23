In Mattapan, the uphill battle against COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

When it comes to reasons why immigrants in Mattapan might reject the COVID-19 vaccine, Geralde Gabeau has heard it all. There was the Haitian immigrant who showed Gabeau — the executive director of the Immigrant Family Services Institute, a nonprofit in Mattapan that serves primarily Black immigrants — a video on WhatsApp of a Haitian woman telling online radio listeners that God does not want them to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Otherwise, “the woman said they’re going to get a rare disease in less than a year or be transformed into an animal,” Gabeau said. At the vaccine clinic Gabeau’s organization holds every Friday, others tell her they would rather wait and see what effect the vaccine has on those who have already gotten the shot.