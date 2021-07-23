Nurse who gave Iowa inmates vaccine overdoses appeals firing

FILE - This July 1, 2017 file photo, shows the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, Iowa. One of two Iowa prison nurses fired for accidentally giving dozens of inmates large overdoses of the coronavirus vaccine is appealing her termination, arguing she is "blameless" for the mix-up. The Iowa Department of Corrections fired Amanda Dodson, a registered nurse at the maximum-security Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, after an investigation found dozens of inmates received shots containing up to six times the recommended dose of the Pfizer vaccine. (John Lovretta//The Hawk Eye via AP, File)