The adorable Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD bomb bag blasts its way to My Nintendo Australia

Dr. Mario World, the mobile game adaptation of the classic puzzle game Dr. Mario, will soon be signing off. Nintendo quietly announced an End of Service Notice on the Dr. Mario World website. “Thank you for playing the Dr. Mario World game,” reads the statement. “The Dr. Mario World game’s service will end on Nov. 1, 2021 (Mon). We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has played the game since it began service on July 10, 2019.” Starting Wednesday, July 28, 2021, players can no longer purchase the game’s in-game currency, diamonds. After the end of service date, players will no longer be able to continue playing the game. When opening the app after Nov. 1, an end-of-service notification will pop up. Players can still look back at their play history in the website’s Memories section.