The adorable Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD bomb bag blasts its way to My Nintendo Australia
It’s typically fair to say that Japan usually hogs all of the best Nintendo merchandise, but at least this time, folks down under will also be able to share in the latest distribution of gaming goodies. Following last week’s reveal of a Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD drawstring bag as a new My Nintendo Japan reward, the item is now also coming to the Australia and New Zealand versions of the program.nintendowire.com
