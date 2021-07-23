Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Sheriff’s detectives investigate whether missing man is victim of foul play

By Matthew Ormseth
Los Angeles Times
 9 days ago
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Miguel Angel King, who was last seen Tuesday. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are investigating whether a man reported missing by his family this week was the victim of foul play.

The wife of Miguel Angel King, 51, walked into the Sheriff’s Department’s Century Station in Lynwood and reported her husband missing at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, Det. Ray Lugo said.

King, who works as a caretaker for people with disabilities and also at a relative’s burger stand on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, was last seen leaving his home in South Los Angeles shortly after midnight Tuesday, Lugo said.

Two days later, Inglewood police found King’s white Toyota hatchback parked outside an apartment building in the 100 block of West Queen Street about 1 p.m. and alerted the Sheriff’s Department. Deputies cordoned off the block with crime scene tape, and detectives examined the car Thursday night.

King was last seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering, black shorts and white Nike shoes. He has a tattoo of a snake and a tiger on his right arm and a tattoo of a tree on his chest.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (323) 890-5500.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Los Angeles, CA
