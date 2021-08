You don’t have to be Benoit Blanc to figure out that Knives Out was an immediate success in when it hit theaters in 2019. The quirky humor, sharp edits, and the powerhouse cast in this murder mystery led to critical acclaim, box office success, and awards recognition (including an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay). Benoit Blanc’s (Daniel Craig) “who killed who” investigation at the Thrombey mansion following the unprecedented death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Cristopher Plummer) was an instant attention grabber. And now Netflix has decided to gift us with a sequel that carries high hopes that it will be just as big as its predecessor.