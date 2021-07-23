NCIRP pursues READI grant

In May, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced an early end to pandemic unemployment assistance. This decision was a rare policy mistake for an administration that spent more than a year handling COVID with admirable attention to data and good judgement. The mistake was also unusual in that the predictable result was economic damage to those Hoosiers who were most affected by COVID. This was a marked departure from the administration’s more than yearlong focus on the health and wellbeing of those most impacted by the pandemic.