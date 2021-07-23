NCIRP pursues READI grant
North Central Indiana has kicked-off a six-county regional collaboration to pursue the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s (IEDC) Regional Economic Acceleration & Development Initiative (READI). The North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council (NCIRPC) has applied on the behalf of Cass, Clinton, Fulton, Howard, Miami and Tipton counties to seek up to $50 million of State funding to complete transformational community development projects across the region.www.ftimes.com
