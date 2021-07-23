Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

The NPD Group: Second Quarter 2021 U.S. Consumer Spending on Video Game Products Increased 2% to $14 Billion

Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

Gains were seen across PC, cloud and non-console VR content, mobile and subscription spending, as well as hardware. According to the Q2 2021 Games Market Dynamics: U.S.* report from The NPD Group, overall total consumer spending on video gaming in the U.S. totaled $14 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021 (April - June), an increase of 2% compared to Q2 2020.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Npd Group#Mobile Games#Npd#Video Games#Markets#Vr#Warzone#Clans#Coin Master#Genshin Impact#Homescapes#Minecraft#Pubg Mobile#Npd#Pos#The Npd Group#Apac#Twitter#Npdgroup#Store Intelligence
Related
Business95.5 FM WIFC

U.S. labor costs increase solidly in second quarter

WASHINGTON(Reuters) – U.S. labor costs increased solidly in the second quarter as companies raised wages and benefits to attract workers, supporting views that high inflation could persist beyond this year amid supply constraints. The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 0.7% last quarter after gaining 0.9%...
EconomyMySanAntonio

U.S. GDP trails forecast even as consumer spending surges

U.S. growth missed forecasts in the second quarter as the effects of supply-chain constraints reverberated through the economy and took the shine off one of the biggest gains in consumer spending in decades. Gross domestic product expanded at a 6.5% annualized rate following a revised 6.3% pace in the first...
Video GamesBenzinga

Will Video Games Continue Growth, Even Against Tough Comps?

One of the sectors to see massive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic was video games. The strong year-over-year increase in spending in the sector created optimism for many companies but also created some tough comparable sales. Strong second-quarter growth in the sector could show that the strong growth could continue...
Business95.5 FM WIFC

U.S. consumer spending rises strongly in June; inflation increases

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in June as vaccinations against COVID-19 boosted demand for travel-related services and recreation, but part of the increase reflected higher prices, with annual inflation accelerating further above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds...
perfumerflavorist.com

Q2 2021 Prestige Beauty Grows 6% Above Pre-pandemic Levels

Beauty is back. Q2 2021 U.S. prestige beauty sales totaled $4.9 billion, a 66% increase from Q2 2020 and a 6% rise above the same period of pre-pandemic 2019, per new NPD data. Report: The State of Beauty: 2021 & Beyond. Event alert: Hear NPD's "Beauty in the Next Normal"...
RetailPosted by
WWD

U.S. Beauty Sales Rebound After Coronavirus Slump

U.S. prestige beauty sales are looking pretty. The category strongly rebounded following a slump caused from the coronavirus pandemic for the second quarter of 2021, according to The NPD Group. For the quarter, U.S. prestige beauty sales neared $4.9 billion, a 66 percent increase over the prior year, and a...
Posted by
TheStreet

Troika Media Group Launches NFT 360TM, A Mobile App To Help Users Master Crypto-Currency And NFTs

Los Angeles, CA , July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today announced that its digital assets subsidiary, Troika IO, has launched its first native mobile app on iOS this week called NFT 360 TM. The app will serve as a resource to inform users about cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other emerging digital assets in the cryptoverse, as well as how Troika IO can help position brands and create new revenue streams.To view and download the app, please visit the following link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nft-360/id1577312253.
Daily Review & Sunday Review

3 tech giants report combined profits of more than $50B

Three tech companies — Apple, Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet — reported combined profits of more than $50 billion in the April-June quarter, underscoring their unparalleled influence and success at reshaping the way we live. Although these companies make their money in different ways, the results served as another reminder...
TechnologyPhone Arena

Apple led the tablet market again although it was Lenovo that showed the largest growth last quarter

We saw it coming early last year. The pandemic was creating whole new markets for the Apple iPad with those working from home using the tablet to take care of business. Kids were using the device to attend virtual school from home, and at the end of the day, both parents and their children put away their work and used the iPad to play mobile games. During Apple's fiscal second-quarter (aka the calendar first quarter) which ran from January through March of this year, iPad revenue rose a stunning 79% year-over-year.
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

Apple Shipped More Tablets Than Samsung and Amazon Did Combined Last Quarter

While the iPad has long been the world's most popular tablet, newly published market research helps put Apple's lead into perspective. According to estimates shared by research firm IDC, Apple shipped 12.9 million iPads in the second quarter of 2021. By comparison, IDC estimated that Samsung and Amazon shipped a combined 12.3 million tablets in the quarter, suggesting that Apple shipped more tablets than Samsung and Amazon did combined in the quarter.
Marketswashingtonnewsday.com

In the second quarter, Samsung reported a 73.4 percent increase in profit.

In the second quarter, Samsung reported a 73.4 percent increase in profit. Samsung Electronics’ net profits increased by more than 70% in the second quarter, mainly to increasing chip prices and continued pandemic-driven demand, according to the South Korean tech giant. In the April to June period, the world’s largest...
Houston Chronicle

U.S. Out-Of-Pocket Healthcare Spending Swells to $491 Billion, Up 10%

ARLINGTON, Va. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. In 2021, total U.S. out-of-pocket healthcare spending by consumers reached an estimated $491.6 billion, up about 10% from the prior year with continued annual growth of 9.9% expected through 2026. This will result in almost $800 billion of consumer out-of-pocket healthcare spending in 2026, reports leading medical market research publisher Kalorama Information in the recent study Out-of-Pocket Healthcare Expenditures in the United States, 5th Edition.
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Consumer Electronics Firm Garmin Smashes Second-Quarter Estimates

Outdoor recreation, fitness and navigation device maker Garmin (GRMN) on Wednesday smashed Wall Street's targets for the second quarter. Garmin stock rose in early trading. The Olathe, Kan.-based company earned an adjusted $1.68 a share on sales of $1.33 billion in the June quarter. Analysts expected Garmin earnings of $1.25 a share on sales of $1.11 billion. On a year-over-year basis, Garmin earnings jumped 85% while sales climbed 53%.
Aviation Week

Gulfstream Plans Second-Half Production Increase

Gulfstream will increase production in the second half of 2021 to make up for preplanned production cuts initiated last year, parent company General Dynamics said July 28. The manufacturer plans 32 deliveries in the third quarter and 39 in the fourth quarter, and “if all goes well, we may be able to...
EconomyShropshire Star

Tesla reports record $1 billion income for the second quarter of 2021

American firm has also doubled down on camera-based self-driving technology. Tesla has reported record incomes for Q2 2021, surpassing $1 billion (£726m) for the first time in a quarter. Total revenue grew 98 per cent year-on-year, which the firm puts down to a large increase in vehicle deliveries compared with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy