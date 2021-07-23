Microsoft offers discounts on hundreds of Xbox and PC games

We've learned the list of games coming to Xbox Games Pass in the last days of July. Of particular note are The Ascent and Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X and S. We got to know the list of titles which will be coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate services in the second half of July. This time, Microsoft's offer will mainly include smaller, less-known titles, such as the fairytale-like Cris Tales, humorous Atomicrops or the adventure game available in the subscription since the release - Last Stop. Some users will certainly enjoy the opportunity to test Battlefield V as part of Xbox Cloud Gaming, and others with the long-awaited version Microsoft Flight Simulator on XSX|S. Particularly noteworthy is the beautiful The Ascent, which we will play beginning with July 29. The full list of titles that will appear in Game Pass, as well as those that will leave the service (along with platforms and dates), can be found below.