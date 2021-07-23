Cancel
TV Series

Outer Banks Season 2 – How Do the Pogues Find Out [spoiler] is Alive? – Official Clip By Netflix On YouTube!

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOuter Banks season 2 drops on Netflix subsequent week on Friday, July 30. The extremely anticipated launch has introduced with it the type of rigidity that solely an exhilarating crime drama can carry. Remember, the first season was the king of the cliffhanger endings, and there’s no motive to consider OBX season 2 gained’t have the similar power. It was a tough yr for the Pogues. John B. grew to become a fatherless little one over the evening placing him in multiple conflicts with Child Protective Services over his residing state of affairs. Kie, Pope, and JJ all tried to be there for him however what do you say to your buddy who’s father went lacking at sea?

#Obx#Child Protective Services#The Royal Merchant#Netflix Lifers
