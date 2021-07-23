Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Medical Minute: Preventing Nearsightedness In Children

By News On 6
News On 6
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors are seeing more and more kids who are near-sighted and they say parents can actually help prevent a lot of the causes. In today's Medical Minute, News On 6's Ashley Izbicki looks into why the pandemic may have made eyesight even worse for kids.

