In a world of blood, horror and terror, Kingdom is a South Korean zombie series that focuses on a prince trying to save his people from turning into bloodthirsty monsters. It is based on Land of the Gods, a book written by Kim Eun-hee. The storyline, production design, performances and the characters introduced have all made the show a success to such an extent that it managed to get 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Hence, it is no surprise that viewers are impatiently waiting for Kingdom Season 3 especially after Kingdom: Ashin of The North.