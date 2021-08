CSR-in-Action Opens Branch in Canada to Facilitate Access to African Markets - Joins Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada

WINNIPEG, MB, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced concrete measures the Government of Canada is taking to deliver the necessary support and resources for producers in areas affected by extreme weather. Minister Bibeau made the announcement at a press conference at The Forks, having spent the day meeting with drought-impacted farmers in Manitoba's Interlake Region to see first-hand how drought conditions are creating crop losses, affecting crop quality, and reducing forage and water supplies available to livestock. The Minister was accompanied by representatives from Manitoba Beef Producers, the Canadian Cattlemen's Association and Keystone Agricultural Producers.