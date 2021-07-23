Cancel
Ann Arbor, MI

Cure HHT Announces Two New Treatment Centers for Rare Disease in Indianapolis, Indiana and Ann Arbor, Michigan

Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

Thanks to a new program proposed by Cure HHT and funded by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Cure HHT was able to collaborate with the American Thrombosis & Hemostasis Network (ATHN) to train Hemophilia Treatment Center (HTC) staff, identify the subspecialists necessary to provide HHT care, and establish a patient referral and treatment program for HHT patients. The first two such HHT-HTC Centers are now operational and accepting patients at the Michigan Medicine Hemophilia and Coagulation Disorders Program (Ann Arbor, Michigan), and the Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center (Indianapolis, Indiana).

www.chron.com

