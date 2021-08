Frequently asked questions on Yates County's ReConnect "Fiber-to-the-Premises" broadband network project. The Yates County ReConnect Project is funded by a USDA/RUS ReConnect grant for construction of a gigabit capable fiber optic broadband network to reach unserved/underserved premises in the County. Rural Utility Service (RUS) is an agency within the USDA that provides much-needed infrastructure or infrastructure improvements to rural communities. In March 2020, Yates County was awarded the grant -- the first municipality in NYS and one of the first in the nation to receive funding in this first round of the RUS ReConnect Grants. The $14 million project includes the RUS grant monies and a required 25% match from Yates County ($3,489,125).