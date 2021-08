Could you be the person Manchego has been waiting for?. -This week’s featured adoptable pet is Manchego from Woods Humane Society. Manchego is a handsome, fluffy guy who is looking for a loving family that will take him in and show him what this world has to offer. He’s been looking for a home for a little while now. When you first meet him, you’ll come to find out that he might seem a bit timid and nervous. If you go slow with him and then start petting him, he’ll enjoy it very much. There’s something about a gentle pet from you that just makes him so happy and he’ll love getting all the pets in the world from you.