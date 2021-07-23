Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Computer Built, American Flown: Air Force F-15EXs are Being Built Piecemeal

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 11 days ago

David Axe

F-15EX, Americas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jemab_0b5zCGEZ00

The basic F-15 at the time was a more than 50-year-old design.

Computer Built, American Flown: Air Force F-15EXs are Being Built Piecemeal

Here's What You Need to Know : The F-15EX’s airframe on the surface will be identical to older F-15s, but Boeing claimed it will be better-built. “The biggest challenge, as always, will be getting all the components—400,000 individual parts sourced from 400 vendors spanning the globe—to fit together seamlessly,” Lerner pointed out.

It had been quite a few years since the U.S. Air Force received a new F-15 Eagle fighter from Boeing when the flying branch in mid-2019 made a surprise announcement. It would begin purchasing copies of an updated version of the twin-engine dogfighter -- the F-15EX -- in order to complement the service’s F-22 and F-35 stealth fighters.

The basic F-15 at the time was a more than 50-year-old design. It first flew in 1972. The F-15EX, however, is a new airplane that only looks like a classic F-15. The new Eagle’s guts are among the most modern of any warplane now in production.

By 2019 the Air Force still possessed around 240 F-15C/D air-superiority fighters and more than 200 F-15E fighter-bombers, but the F-15C/Ds, in particular, were, on average, more than 35 years old with no less than 8,000 flight hours on them.

More from The National Interest Boeing Is Building the New F-15EX "Like Legos" Billions Wasted? Does the Air Force Really Need the New F-15EX? Will the F-15EX Fighter Transform the U.S. Defense Industry?

The Air Force had 180 or so young-ish F-22s and was buying new F-35A stealth fighters at a rate of around 50 per year. But in addition to the aging F-15Cs, its 55 fighter squadrons still flew around 900 old F-16s and just short of 300 even older A-10s.

The Air Force needed new planes. And it needed them quickly. The F-15C/Ds, in particular, were becoming expensive to maintain. Owing to worsening metal fatigue, the old F-15s "won't make it to 2030," Air Force major general David Krumm, the service's director of strategic plans and requirements, told Air Force magazine reporters John Tirpak and Brian Everstine.

The flying branch proposed to buy 144 F-15EXs to replace the oldest F-15C/Ds. Congress approved eight F-15EXs in the defense budget for 2020 for a total cost of around a billion dollars, including some spare parts.

While an F-15EX and an F-35 both cost around $80 million, the F-15EX purportedly is easier to integrate into the force.

“The F-15EX, USAF argues, is essentially an in-production aircraft. It has upward of 70-percent parts commonality with the F-15C and E already in USAF service and can use almost all the same ground equipment, hangars, simulators and other support gear as the Eagles now in service,” Tirpak explained.

“At a unit price roughly comparable to that of the F-35, F-15 squadrons could transition to the F-15EX in a matter of weeks, whereas converting pilots, maintainers, facilities and equipment to the F-35 takes many months, the Air Force says.”

Some retired generals objected to the F-15EX purchase, pointing out that the Eagle with its 1960s-airframe lacks stealthy features.

While the lack of stealth is a problem Boeing cannot solve, the company has been eager to point out that, under the skin, the F-15EX is a new airplane that Boeing workers assemble using the latest industrial processes.

“It’s a living, breathing, evolving platform,” Boeing vice president for F-15 programs Prat Kumar told Air & Space reporter Preston Lerner. “The most recent avatar of F-15 is nothing like what was used 45 years ago. Frankly, it’s nothing like what the Air Force bought 15 or 20 years ago. F-15EX has a fly-by-wire flight-control system and one of the fastest, most capable mission computers in the world. It has an advanced, all-glass cockpit that can display synthesized data in a way that is useful for the warfighter. It has the most advanced radar on any fighter jet, and it carries more weapons than any other fighter.”

The F-15EX’s airframe on the surface will be identical to older F-15s, but Boeing claimed it will be better-built. “The biggest challenge, as always, will be getting all the components—400,000 individual parts sourced from 400 vendors spanning the globe—to fit together seamlessly,” Lerner pointed out.

“Two years ago, Boeing started to digitize components so they could be machined by computer-numeric-controlled mills,” Lerner wrote. “The accuracy of the parts coming out of CNC machines allowed the company to start using a process called full-size determinant assembly: digitally defined holes in the parts can be aligned perfectly without being mounted in a fixture and manipulated by hand.”

“We assemble them in Lego-like fashion,” Kumar said. “This adds speed and agility to the process. It makes the airplane more affordable. It makes it more maintainable.”

David Axe served as Defense Editor of the National Interest. He is the author of the graphic novels War Fix , War Is Boring and Machete Squad .

This article first appeared in March 2020.

Image : Wikipedia.

Comments / 0

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Air#Us Air Force#Computers#Boeing Planes#Computer Built#American Flown#The U S Air Force#The Air Force Really Need#F 15cs#Congress#Usaf#Eagles#Air Space#F 15s#Cnc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
thedrive

Rare Sight Of Two Supercarriers Docked In San Diego With Their Decks Packed With Aircraft (Updated)

The Abraham Lincoln and the Carl Vinson are readying to deploy and are docked at North Island with their air wings embarked. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) are both currently docked at Naval Air Station North Island, which sits right across the bay from downtown San Diego. While it is not rare to see two, or even three, supercarriers in port at North Island, what is rare is seeing two of these massive warships sitting side-by-side with their entire air wings embarked. The terrestrial photos come to us courtesy of our friends @Warshipcam and @CJR1321.
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Military to make history landing planes on Michigan highway during Northern Strike

ALPENA, MI – The Michigan Air National Guard will make history this week when it lands modern military aircraft on a Northern Michigan highway, officials said. Crews from several military units will land six aircraft on M-32 near Alpena on Thursday, Aug. 5, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Military and Veteran Affairs (DMVA). The highway will be closed for the exercise from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from east of Herron Road to west of King Settlement Road; traffic will be detoured on M-65, Werth Road, US-23 and Ripley Street.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon is using artificial intelligence to predict the future and give it 'days of advanced warning' on attacks on sensitive sites like the Panama Canal

The Pentagon is stealing a page from Minority Report with an experimental artificial-intelligence program that can look 'days in advance' and predict possible attacks on vulnerable locations. The Global Information Dominance Experiments, or GIDE, use machine learning to sift through vast amounts of data to notice tiny changes that humans...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Bell Unveils VTOL Aircraft Concepts That All Feature Fold-Away Rotors For Jet-Speed Flight

The Pentagon is increasingly interested in much faster and more survivable aircraft that can land and takeoff like a helicopter but fly like a jet. Bell has revealed part of its vision for a future High-Speed Vertical Take-Off and Landing, or HSVTOL, aircraft, a type of platform that U.S. Special Operations Command has recently been taking a particular interest in. The company’s initial HSVTOL concepts aim to combine the “hover capability of a helicopter with the speed, range and survivability features of a fighter aircraft,” according to the company. These designs could potentially lead to a replacement for the Air Force’s CV-22B Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, as well as other types.
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

The 'grandfather' of US jet fighters wasn't actually a very good jet fighter

Despite the FJ-1 Fury's limited production numbers and inadequate performance, the transitional jet design helped improve naval aviation. Although piston-engine airplanes conducted the overwhelming majority of aerial combat during World War II, the United States and indeed a number of other European countries realized the potential speed advantages offered by jet engine aircraft.
Aerospace & Defenseperutribune.com

Grissom hosts site survey ahead of tanker decision

A KC-46A Pegasus site survey team wrapped up a fact-finding visit to Grissom Aire Reserve Base on Friday. In May Grissom was named one of six bases the Air Force identified as a potential landing spot for the Reserve-led KC-46A operations. The survey team, consisting of members from Air Force...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

Air Force to develop anti-drone system named for Thor's hammer, Mjolnir

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force seeks prototypes for a microwave-based anti-drone system to be called Mjolnir, referring to the mythical hammer of Thor, it said on Monday. The Air Force Research Laboratory's Directed Energy Directorate at Kirkland Air Force Base, N.M., will build an advanced version of its THOR, or Tactical High-Powered Operational Responder, which uses "bursts of intense radio waves to disable small unmanned aircraft systems instantly," an Air Force press release said.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

A-10 Warthogs Are About To Operate From A U.S. Highway For The First Time

We have seen USAF highway exercises in Europe and the Pacific, and now they are coming closer to home. For the first time in recent history, the U.S. Air Force is going to take its aircraft out onto highways in the United States for an exercise. Four A-10C Warthog attack aircraft and a pair of C-146A Wolfhound special operations transports are due to take part in the road-landing drill, which is a part of the wider Exercise Northern Strike. As well as being a unique event in the United States, the upcoming highway deployment reflects the ever-increasing importance of dispersed operations for the U.S. military, including as part of the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) initiative.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Barksdale B-52 Brandishes Its Modern Arsenal In New Loadout Photos

Stratofortress weapons options have changed a lot over the years and are set to morph even more drastically in the decades to come. The U.S. Air Force’s B-52H Stratofortress bomber has recently posed for photos behind an impressive display of its still-expanding weapons and stores options. Although it first took to the air almost 70 years ago, the adaptable “BUFF” still keeps pace with developments in precision-guided ordnance and it also carries some important weapons that are unique to it in the Air Force inventory.
Aerospace & DefenseSo Md News.com

Civil Engineer Squadron performs first Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Prime BEEF training

The 11th Civil Engineer Squadron performed their first monthly Prime BEEF training to prepare its Airmen for deployed situations on June 17 at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. The Prime BEEF training, or Base Engineer Emergency Force training, focuses on base sustainment and comprises joint training on defensive fighting positions with the 11th Security Forces Squadron, as well as a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear course.
MilitaryJanes

US Navy completes first AARGM-ER live fire test milestone

The US Navy (USN), in association with Northrop Grumman, conducted the first live fire test of an AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile – Extended Range (AARGM-ER) over the sea test range at Naval Air Station Point Mugu in southern California on 19 July. Launched from from an F/A-18F Super Hornet...

Comments / 0

Community Policy