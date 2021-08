Credit available for providing leave to employees caring for individuals obtaining or recovering from a COVID-19 immunization. WASHINGTON – The IRS today updated frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the paid sick and family leave tax credits under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP). The updates clarify that eligible employers can claim the credits for providing leave to employees to accompany a family or household member or certain other individuals to obtain immunization relating to COVID-19 or to care for a family or household member or certain other individuals recovering from the immunization.