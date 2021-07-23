Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Enbridge ordered to retrieve 7½-ton anchor from Straits lakebed

By Laina G. Stebbins
Posted by 
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9n4z_0b5zB8Dn00

A contractor working for Canadian oil company Enbridge left an unsecured 15,000-pound anchor between Line 5’s dual oil pipelines on Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) disclosed Friday.

Enbridge says the contractor was conducting seasonal maintenance on Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac Wednesday when the anchor was placed on the lakebed. The contractor then attempted to retrieve the anchor, but the equipment failed in the process and the anchor was left in the Straits. Enbridge did not immediately respond to the Advance when asked for the name of the contractor.

Enbridge informed the state of Michigan of the incident on Wednesday night.

EGLE says it has instructed Enbridge to remove the anchor from the lakebed, which the oil company says is likely to happen “within days.” The agency is continuing to gather facts and information on the matter as Enbridge develops a retrieval plan.

“There was no risk to the pipelines. The anchor was placed in between the dual pipelines in an area more than 500 feet from either pipeline per a pre-approved anchoring plan,” Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy said Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GArN0_0b5zB8Dn00
Damage to anchor support on east leg of Line 5 caused in 2020 | Enbridge photo

This is the second time in the last year that an Enbridge contractor has been responsible for an accident in the Straits, as an Enbridge-contracted vessel caused damage to an anchor support on Line 5’s east leg in June 2020.

An equipment failure in September 2019 also caused Enbridge to leave a long steel rod embedded in the lakebed near the pipeline for months.

“The contractor’s work that triggered this latest anchor incident is being conducted under a permit from [EGLE]. Enbridge was obligated to notify the state about the anchor accident,” said Oil & Water Don’t Mix Campaign Coordinator Sean McBrearty. “This should serve as a reminder that while Enbridge is in federal court making false legal claims that the state doesn’t have jurisdiction over Line 5 in the Straits, the fact is the Canadian oil company can’t ignore the State of Michigan’s responsibility and legal right to protect the Great Lakes from bad actors like Enbridge.”

The state of Michigan and Enbridge are currently nearing the conclusion of a federal court case that will decide whether the legality of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Line 5 shutdown order — which was effective May 12 but ignored by Enbridge — will be decided in state court or federal court.

THE MORNING NEWSLETTER Subscribe now.

The post Enbridge ordered to retrieve 7½-ton anchor from Straits lakebed appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

485
Followers
404
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anchoring#Pipelines#Oil Company#Canadian#Great Lakes And Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Enbridge
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

Bipartisan negotiators unveil 2,702-page infrastructure bill

After days of deliberation, senators who negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package unveiled the legislative text of the massive proposal Sunday night. The 2,702-page bill was released after weeks of deliberation among a bipartisan group of 10 senators and members of the administration. The bill, worth $550 billion in new spending,...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy