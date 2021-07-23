Tucker Wetmore Will Have You Drunk In Love With Single “Another Shot”

Nashville, TN – Country artist Tucker Wetmore releases new summer single “Another Shot.” The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms. Following his electric debut single, “Kiss My A$$”, breakout country artist Tucker Wetmore is gracing us with his newest summer 2021 single- “Another Shot”, guaranteed to make you want to head to the nearest downtown bar and dance the night away (after a shot or two, of course). Lyrics from “Another Shot” include: “I’ve been trying my best to get you off my mind/But I find myself spending all my time in this bar/Not getting too far.” Don’t let the lyrics fool you, however. “Another Shot” is upbeat, summery, buoyant, and perfectly fitting to be the next country radio hit.