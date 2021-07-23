Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

What Nelson Cruz adds to the Rays lineup

By Brian_Menendez
beyondtheboxscore.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first big trade happened on Thursday night when the Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-handed slugger Nelson Cruz from the scuffling Minnesota Twins. This marks the end of a three-year saga for the Rays trying to bring in Cruz, as they were serious contenders to sign the designated hitter after the 2018 and 2020 seasons. The Rays, a team chock full of young stars, have now acquired two 41 year-olds within the last twelve months.

www.beyondtheboxscore.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tampa Bay Rays#Rangers#Orioles#Mariners#American#The Red Sox#Yankees#Blue Jays#Beyond The Box Score#The Hardball Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBFOX Sports

Yarbrough expected to start for the Rays against the Red Sox

LINE: Rays -105, Red Sox -112; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Boston will play on Saturday. The Rays are 32-20 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has hit 133 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Lowe leads the team with 22, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Rays acquire slugger Nelson Cruz from Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nelson Cruz packed up his big bat and joined a contender. The Tampa Bay Rays acquired Cruz, one of baseball's most proven sluggers, in a four-player trade with the Minnesota …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Rays get Nelson Cruz in trade, rally to beat Indians in 10

CLEVELAND (AP) — No deficit scares these rallying Rays. Hours after adding slugger Nelson Cruz to their lineup in a major trade, Tampa Bay stormed back for a 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night with Austin Meadows delivering an RBI single in the 10th inning.
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Morning Mound Visit: Rays trade for Nelson Cruz

Daniel Russell | DRays Bay: The Tampa Bay Rays acquired Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman. Calvin Faucher is also headed to Tampa in the deal. Cruz is currently hitting .294/.370/.537. Ryan and Strotman are both hard-throwing starters who are close to the majors.
MLBFrankfort Times

Rays rally past Tribe after trading for slugger Nelson Cruz

CLEVELAND (AP) — Austin Meadows hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to cap Tampa Bay’s comeback in a 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night, hours after the Rays acquired slugger Nelson Cruz from Minnesota. Meadows’ one-out liner off Bryan Shaw (3-4) brought home Randy Arozarena,...
MLBPioneer Press

Twins swap Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay Rays for two minor leaguers

He’s a mentor. A friend. A father figure. A humanitarian. A slugger. A cheerleader. And so much more, something different to each person within the Twins clubhouse. He has an infectious giggle that can be heard from far distances. His penchant for napping prompted the Twins to create a nap room near their clubhouse. He wore a plush bathrobe at times last year in the Twins’ dugout and spent last summer cheering for himself during pregame introductions in empty stadiums across the Midwest.
MLBLeader-Telegram

Rays lose lead late after Nelson Cruz homers, fall to Indians

CLEVELAND — Sunday’s game was going just how the Rays would have hoped. A strong start by Ryan Yarbough, who has a key role in their revamped rotation, and a go-ahead home run by Nelson Cruz, the veteran slugger they acquired in a trade Thursday. Then the game went the...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Nelson Cruz: Second homer with new team

Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Cleveland. Cruz took Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie deep in the sixth inning. The 41-year-old designated hitter has just two hits in 12 at-bats for Tampa Bay, but both of those hits have landed beyond the fence. Overall, Cruz is slashing a robust .289/.367/.542 with 21 homers, 52 RBI, 47 runs scored and three stolen bases through 357 plate appearances.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB insider: Rays got their Giancarlo Stanton in trade for Twins’ Nelson Cruz

The Tampa Bay Rays aren’t messing around. One game out of first place with one week until the MLB trade deadline, the defending American League champions stated their intentions loud and clear Thursday, trading for Minnesota Twins slugger Nelson Cruz. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays at Indians: Batting third, wearing No. 23, Nelson Cruz

The Rays didn’t waste any time launching the Nelson Cruz era, putting their prized new acquisition right into tonight’s lineup against the Indians. He will bat third as the designated hitter. The first glimpse of the impact of adding Cruz, acquired in trade from Minnesota Thursday, is that Austin Meadows,...
MLBdraysbay.com

DRB Podcast Special: Rays acquire Nelson Cruz, instant reaction

A fun instant reaction! We did some podding after Blake Snell and Willy Adames were traded, and when Yoshi Tsutsugo was DFA’d. It’s pretty fun to get to do one with the Rays making the first big splash as we near the trade deadline. I’m joined by Danny Russell and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox News: Rays trade for Nelson Cruz poses a major threat

The Red Sox should worry that the Rays traded for Nelson Cruz. The Tampa Bay Rays fired the first shot in the race to acquire upgrades before next weekend’s trade deadline when they made a deal for Nelson Cruz. It’s up to the Boston Red Sox to respond with their own move if they intend to hang on to their slim lead in the AL East.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Where does Nelson Cruz rank among Rays’ biggest trade acquisitions?

CLEVELAND — The Rays have traded for some big-name players. But have they every made a bigger acquisition than Nelson Cruz?. In terms of name recognition, maybe. They have brought in some familiar faces and star quality players before, such as Fred McGriff, Dwight Gooden, Vinny Castilla, Tino Martinez, Denard Span, Rey Ordonez and Sergio Romo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy