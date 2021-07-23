What Nelson Cruz adds to the Rays lineup

He’s a mentor. A friend. A father figure. A humanitarian. A slugger. A cheerleader. And so much more, something different to each person within the Twins clubhouse. He has an infectious giggle that can be heard from far distances. His penchant for napping prompted the Twins to create a nap room near their clubhouse. He wore a plush bathrobe at times last year in the Twins’ dugout and spent last summer cheering for himself during pregame introductions in empty stadiums across the Midwest.