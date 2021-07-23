What Nelson Cruz adds to the Rays lineup
The first big trade happened on Thursday night when the Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-handed slugger Nelson Cruz from the scuffling Minnesota Twins. This marks the end of a three-year saga for the Rays trying to bring in Cruz, as they were serious contenders to sign the designated hitter after the 2018 and 2020 seasons. The Rays, a team chock full of young stars, have now acquired two 41 year-olds within the last twelve months.www.beyondtheboxscore.com
Comments / 0