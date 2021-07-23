Jack Chesbro and the longest complete game streak in Yankees’ history

When Yankees fans woke up on Wednesday morning, they learned that Brian Cashman had traded relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson for a player to be named later. Immediately, speculation began to swirl. Were the Yankees going to be sellers? Was the move purely a salary dump? Or, as most fans hoped, was the trade — which cleared two spots on the 40-man roster — the precursor to another move, a bigger move, a move that would excite the fanbase and inject life into a team that had, to this point of the season, seemed about as lifeless as an extra on The Walking Dead.