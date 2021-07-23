Adrian Heath Isn’t Worried About Lack Of Goals Amid Run Of Good Form
Following a stunning 1-0 victory over the league-leading Seattle Sounders last Sunday, Minnesota United FC began a week of training in good hopes and high spirits. The Loons have managed to secure 18 points from their last nine matches, a run of form that gaffer Adrian Heath called “incredible.” The word choice by the Englishman makes sense in this situation. They started the year in an utterly dreadful fashion, losing four in a row and obtaining a minus-7 goal differential in the process. But things look positive since that 0-4 start, and MNUFC is playing neat and tidy soccer. They’ve managed to bring in two major attacking signings that they have wanted for quite some time and boast a healthy starting XI minus defender Michael Boxall.zonecoverage.com
