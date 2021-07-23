Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Adrian Heath Isn’t Worried About Lack Of Goals Amid Run Of Good Form

By Jacob Schneider
zonecoverage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a stunning 1-0 victory over the league-leading Seattle Sounders last Sunday, Minnesota United FC began a week of training in good hopes and high spirits. The Loons have managed to secure 18 points from their last nine matches, a run of form that gaffer Adrian Heath called “incredible.” The word choice by the Englishman makes sense in this situation. They started the year in an utterly dreadful fashion, losing four in a row and obtaining a minus-7 goal differential in the process. But things look positive since that 0-4 start, and MNUFC is playing neat and tidy soccer. They’ve managed to bring in two major attacking signings that they have wanted for quite some time and boast a healthy starting XI minus defender Michael Boxall.

zonecoverage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niko Hansen
Person
Diego Valeri
Person
Adrian Heath
Person
Michael Boxall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota United Fc#Minnesota United Fc#Englishman#Mnufc#Xi#Danish#Portland Timbers#Allianz Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
MLS
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSzonecoverage.com

MNUFC's Winning Ways Have Them Buzzing Heading Into Clash With Vancouver

They left it late, but a stunning comeback from Minnesota United saw them steal a point against Los Angeles FC Wednesday evening at Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The teams traded goals throughout the match, but a 77th minute go-ahead goal from Tristan Blackmon saw the hosts go up 2-1 with what they thought was a winner. However, Loons midfielder Hassani Dotson played spoiler when the 23-year-old midfielder hit home a volley in 90+4 to bring Minnesota level.
MLSsportstalkline.com

Another 2-2 Draw You Say? Sure! Whitecaps vs Minnesota United FC

That’s right! The Whitecaps vs Minnesota United played to a 2-2 draw Saturday night. It was a game of lasts, as it was the last day of July, the last “Home Match” at Rio Tinto, and the last time the Whitecaps would be without their DP number 10 Ryan Gauld. It was also a game of lates as a late first-half goal by the Loons would tie things up before an even later second-half goal by the Caps to tie it up once again.
MLSFOX Sports

Sapong leads Nashville SC against Toronto FC after 2-goal showing

Nashville SC (6-1-8) vs. Toronto FC (3-8-4) LINE: Toronto FC +138, Nashville SC +190, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: C J Sapong leads Nashville SC into a matchup with Toronto FC fresh off of a two-goal outing against FC Cincinnati. Toronto FC put together a 13-5-5 record...
MLSangelsonparade.com

LAFC trade Corey Baird to Houston Dynamo

LAFC already completed one trade this week, and on Friday, they announced a second deal, this one sending forward Corey Baird to the Houston Dynamo in exchange for $750,000 in general allocation money and a 2022 international roster slot. Baird made 14 appearances this season for LAFC, scoring three goals...
MLSchatsports.com

LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs. Portland Timbers

The LA Galaxy started this game as a turnover machine. Greg Vanney wasn’t happy, and the Galaxy were lucky that Jonathan Bond regained his previous form, or the scoreline would not have been flattering. That said, the first half did have a Rayan moment of magic (including a touching tribute...
MLShudsonriverblue.com

FT: NYCFC 4, Columbus 0

FT: Denied of a clean sheet in the dying moments due to a frivolous penalty, NYCFC ease past the Columbus Crew 4-1 in their third straight win!. It was a thorough and dominant win for the Boys in Blue that saw goals from Taty Castellanos, Thiago, Keaton Parks, and Santi Rodriguez. It’s the team’s second straight big win and right now, hope is rising in the Bronx!
MLSE Pluribus Loonum

Preview: Matchday 16 Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United

The last time Minnesota United played the Vancouver Whitecaps was an early season turning point. Coming into that match having lost their first four of the season and playing quite badly, it was the first game for the Loons in front of a home crowd, even if only a partial one, in over a year. A kind of homecoming and club reset as CEO Chris Wright described it. Having just signed Ramón Ábila the team was still waiting on the ever allusive 2-3 more signings that would end up being Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou. But at that moment the great promise of the 2021 season had not yet materialized.
MLSAsbury Park Press

Colorado Rapids at Austin FC odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Rapids (7 wins, 4 losses, 3 draws) travel south to take on Austin FC (3-7-4) at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Colorado Rapids vs. Austin FC odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions. The Rapids...
ESPN

Real Salt Lake extend Houston Dynamo winless streak to nine in draw

The Houston Dynamo played to a draw for the seventh time in their past nine matches, notching a scoreless tie with visiting Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. The result stretched Houston's winless stretch to nine games. The Dynamo last won on May 22 against the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Dynamo...
MLSaustinnews.net

FC Dallas earn three points at Sporting KC

Paxton Pomykal scored early in the first half and Jesus Ferreira scored early in the second as FC Dallas handed Sporting Kansas City a rare home loss, 2-1, Saturday night. The loss was Sporting's first at Children's Mercy Park this season (5-1-2). Sporting manager Peter Vermes made his return to the sideline after missing the last two matches with COVID-19.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Toronto FC, Nashville SC aim to keep unbeaten streaks alive

Nashville SC will look to extend their unbeaten streak to eight games when they visit Toronto FC on Sunday. Nashville (6-1-8, 26 points) is 4-0-3 in its past seven matches, last losing June 18 to the New York Red Bulls. All but one of those matches came on their home pitch.
MLSESPN

Paxton Pomykal, Jesus Ferreira on target as FC Dallas defeat Sporting Kansas City

Paxton Pomykal scored early in the first half and Jesus Ferreira scored early in the second as FC Dallas handed Sporting Kansas City a rare home loss, 2-1, on Saturday night. The loss was Sporting's first at Children's Mercy Park this season (5-1-2). Sporting manager Peter Vermes made his return to the sideline after missing the last two matches with COVID-19.
MLSfcdallas.com

LINEUP NOTES, pres. by UnitedHealthcare: FC Dallas vs. Sporting KC | 7.31.21

FRISCO, Texas - Head coach Luchi Gonzalez makes two changes as FC Dallas takes on Sporting KC tonight, July 31 at 7:30PM at Children's Mercy Park. Here's the lineup notes, pres. by UnitedHealthcare. Cerrillo. Midfielder Edwin Cerrillo earns his fourth start of the season, replacing Andrés Ricaurte who is suspended...
MLSdotesports.com

How to complete FUTTIES MLS Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has introduced a set of three new league squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team yesterday, July 29, including the FUTTIES MLS Upgrade SBC. The league SBCs have been somewhat dead in this edition of FIFA and part of the community spent the last few weeks asking for newer additions to the league tab. EA added the three new league SBCs during the FUTTIES promo, which started on July 16 and brought back nearly 100 special cards from some of the promos we had in Ultimate Team this year.
Sportsnet.ca

Dajome's stoppage time goal helps Whitecaps tie Minnesota United

SANDY, Utah _ The Vancouver Whitecaps bid adieu to their temporary home in Sandy, Utah, with a 2-2 draw against Minnesota United Saturday. Cristian Dajome had both goals for the 'Caps (3-7-6), including a stoppage time penalty kick that preserved a point for Vancouver. The Colombian attacker leads the Whitecaps...
MLSthehivesports.com

RSL Settles for a Draw in Houston

Real Salt Lake played to a scoreless draw in Houston Saturday night to earn a hard-fought point on the road. The Houston Dynamo are just as desperate as RSL for three points and both teams did everything they could to come out victorious on the night. In a game where...
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Nashville SC (8/1/21) - MLS | Channel, Stream, Time

Two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference meet up on Sunday night north of the border, as Nashville SC travels up to take on Toronto FC. Nashville is looking to turn heads in their second season in Major League Soccer. Through their first 15 matches, they sit second in the East behind the New England Revolution with a 6-1-8 record, seven points back of the best team in the league. Nashville has not lost a match in over a month, as they are undefeated in their last seven matches, going 4-0-3 in that span. They also have back-to-back clean sheets, as they drew 0-0 with Columbis two weeks ago, and beats Cincinatti 3-0 a few days later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy