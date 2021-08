I would first like to apologize for not having a post up last evening. Over a two and a half-day period I had to drive to Fort Worth from Houston, to San Antonio from Fort Worth, from San Antonio to Houston, then to Fort Worth from Houston, and then back to Houston. By the time that I rolled in here, finally getting home and thus done running all over Texas it was already past time to get the post up and I was spent. Had a couple of cocktails with the wife and crashed for the evening after having no sleep for nearly three days.