Ride into the night with Moonlight Madness at Silver Dollar City

Michigan has had a love affair with music for a long time now. The 60’s brought us the Motown Sound. And it reveberated from coast to coast on AM radio in the United States. Rock and Roll was also a potent style of music that was also taking the U.S. by storm. The early days in the Detroit music scene were exciting, with new bands like Bob Seger, Mitch Ryder, Dick Wagner and The Frost, along with many others. These artists played all over the state building their fan base in places like Grand Rapids and Lansing, and naturally the Detroit area.