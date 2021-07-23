Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Ride into the night with Moonlight Madness at Silver Dollar City

By Tim Church
bransontrilakesnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article​​Dancing, live music, fireworks and riding roller coasters in the dark are all promised as Silver Dollar City begins its Moonlight Madness festival. Now through Sunday, August 8, the 1800s theme park will have extended hours to give guests the chance to enjoy all the joys SDC has to offer, just after dark. During Moonlight Madness, park attendees can experience the drop-in-the-dark thrills of 40 rides during the day and at night as the city remains open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Tomlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Into The Night#Midnight Madness#Silver Dollar City#Music Group#Time Traveler#American#Usa Today#Sdc#Magazine#Echo Hollow#Humana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lebanon County, PAlebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Moonlight

LebTown is featuring a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. This week’s pet is Moonlight, owned by Lois Herr of Mt. Gretna. For the Pet of the Week photo, Moonlight wanted to wear a festive Fourth of July bow,...
Lifestyleallthingsbranson.com

BRANSON MISSOURI 360: Fireman’s Landing At Silver Dollar City

Today we explore Fireman’s Landing at Silver Dollar City. When was the last time you visited SDC? What is your favorite attraction or ride? Our new website www.bransonmissouri360.com explores Branson, Missouri in a very unique and interactive way! It’s simple. Tilt your mobile or use your mouse pointer/finger to scroll around the interactive 360 photo!
K102.5

Legendary Michigan Rock Clubs, The Grande Ballroom, The Brewery and The Silver Dollar Saloon

Michigan has had a love affair with music for a long time now. The 60’s brought us the Motown Sound. And it reveberated from coast to coast on AM radio in the United States. Rock and Roll was also a potent style of music that was also taking the U.S. by storm. The early days in the Detroit music scene were exciting, with new bands like Bob Seger, Mitch Ryder, Dick Wagner and The Frost, along with many others. These artists played all over the state building their fan base in places like Grand Rapids and Lansing, and naturally the Detroit area.
Theater & DanceWinterset Madisonian

A ‘silver night’ blends talent from near and far

After a line of people on John Wayne Drive found their way to their seats for the final Broadway show 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at The Iowa Theater, board member Marianne Fons said that even with a year filled with hardships and loss, it was not without silver linings. “Tonight is a silver night,” she said. With their talents […]
MusicMontana Standard

Marcus Yabba Griffiths to perform at Silver Dollar Saloon

Marcus Yabba Griffiths and his band TRAXX will perform a tribute to Evel Knievel starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at the Silver Dollar Saloon, 133 S. Main St. Griffiths is a multi-talented musician, whose repertoire includes bass, drums, guitar and vocals. A consummate performer who always leaves his audience wanting and asking for more. He and his band TRAXX communicate and deliver their music with high energy and strong vibrations. They play with joyfulness, so whether you are dancing, looking, or listening, the music is filling.
Emporia, KSKVOE

Garmin Lunar Ride set for Saturday night

The Garmin Lunar Ride is coming Saturday night. A lot is happening in and around Emporia for the event. Participants have the option of 25-mile or 50-mile options — or rides as long as they like. There are also other activities coming, according to organizer Kristi Mohn. In addition, the...
Liberty, MOmycouriertribune.com

Moonlight Yoga Friday

LIBERTY — This month's Moonlight Yoga is Friday, July 23, in Liberty. The event runs 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Liberty Parks & Recreation has partnered with Serenity on the Square to offer Moonlight Yoga at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road. Moonlight Yoga is a monthly benefit for the off-leash dog park instructed and coordinated by Patti Stark, owner of Serenity on the Square.
Menifee, CAcityofmenifee.us

Menifee Moonlight Markets - 90's Night

Our Menifee Moonlight Markets are back for the Summer at Central Park (30268 Civic Plaza Drive, Menifee, CA 92586)! Bring your friends and family for a FREE, fun Friday night filled with Family activities, themed nights, Costume contests, community movie choice, vendors & so much more! Remember to also vote for your favorite movie for each one of our themed nights. For more information please visit www.cityofmenifee.us/moonlightmarkets or contact the Community Services Department at (951) 723-3880.
Lifestyleallears.net

Walt Disney World Rides That Are Actually Better at Night

Who doesn’t love the rides at Walt Disney World? Some are nostalgic, some are thrilling, and some are the perfect combination of both!. With such a great variety of rides, from dark rides to water rides to roller coasters, Disney World has a little something for everyone. We love to experience Disney World attractions ANY time of day, but…
Chico, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Friday’s Silver Dollar Speedway race canceled due to Dixie Fire

CHICO —Friday’s Silver Dollar Speedway race has been canceled due to the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds being used as a firefighter camp in response to the Dixie Fire. The Dixie Fire, which is burning along Highway 70 in Butte and Plumas counties, grew to over 30,000 acres and 15 percent containment as of Monday morning.
Quincy, ILkhqa.com

Moonlight Ride for Hunger to celebrate Christmas in July

Quincy, Illinois — Organizers for the Moonlight Ride for Hunger are planning to celebrate Christmas in July with this year's event. It's planned July 31 at Clat Adams Park in Quincy. Registrations are being accepted now on WGCA's website. Participants who register by July 25 will receive a discount.
Ellijay, GAtimescourier.com

Take a free ride with Silver Spokes

The Silver Spokes Tricycle Loaner Program is a community service providing free adult tricycles to anyone interested in pedaling in the park for fun and health. A fleet of four tricycles sponsored by a few local individuals, Bryant Physical Therapy, Cartecay Bike Shop, Stay Active Ellijay and The Appalachia Shop are now available to anyone and are free to borrow during business hours (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.).
Sammamish, WAparentmap.com

Outdoor Movie Night with the City of Sammamish

The Sammamish Parks and Recreation Department is offering outdoor movies at Beaver Lake Park. Bring your blanket and low-back chairs for an evening at the park. Pre-registration is required to attend. August 2: Secret Life of Pets 2. August 16: Karate Kid.
EntertainmentPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Why Was Frank Fritz Sued by an Antique Collector in 2014?

Life for former “American Pickers” co-host Frank Fritz hasn’t been too sweet lately. It definitely wasn’t back in 2014 when he was sued. Fritz, who had been one of the co-hosts on “American Pickers” on the History Channel since 2009, isn’t with the show anymore. Back in 2014, though, Fritz was part of a deal he worked on with Jerry Bruce, an antique collector, and auctioneer, according to an article on Looper.

Comments / 0

Community Policy