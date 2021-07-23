Ride into the night with Moonlight Madness at Silver Dollar City
Dancing, live music, fireworks and riding roller coasters in the dark are all promised as Silver Dollar City begins its Moonlight Madness festival. Now through Sunday, August 8, the 1800s theme park will have extended hours to give guests the chance to enjoy all the joys SDC has to offer, just after dark. During Moonlight Madness, park attendees can experience the drop-in-the-dark thrills of 40 rides during the day and at night as the city remains open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.www.bransontrilakesnews.com
