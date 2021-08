SAVANNAH – The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police announced this week that Peachtree City Police Chief Janet Moon has been sworn in as the GACP president. Moon is a 36-year police veteran. Originally from Cedartown, she began her career in the Army, serving as a Military Police Officer in 1985. In 1989 she went to work at the Rome Police Department where she rose to the rank of lieutenant, serving in many divisions of the department.