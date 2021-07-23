Cancel
Arizona State

Gov. Ducey reiterates 'no mask mandate' as Arizona's COVID-19 cases continue to climb

By abc15.com staff, wire reports
ABC 15 News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey says there will be no mask mandate or changes for businesses and schools as Arizona continues to see COVID-19 case numbers trending upwards. In a statement released Friday, Ducey said, "We will not be listening to the lockdown lobby. Businesses will stay open. Students will be able to attend school. There will be no mask mandates. We have a proven solution with the vaccine."

www.abc15.com

