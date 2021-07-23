Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

This IKEA Dining Room Staple Can Help You Build a Custom Closet on a Budget

By Savannah West
Apartment Therapy
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. No matter where you live, having any kind of walk-in closet is like a gift from the property gods. A spacious wardrobe that you can walk into and be surrounded by your favorite clothes and shoes? Now that’s a fashion lover’s biggest dream. Stylist and influencer Audree Kate Lopez created a custom wardrobe inside her 750-square-foot apartment in New York’s East Village using — you guessed it! — IKEA. In case you’re like me and are pining for the day when you might have an actual dressing space of your own versus just a builder-basic closet, I found out exactly how she did it.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Closets#Walk In Closet#Bergsbo#Facetime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Amazon
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

9 Secret Storage Spots That Are Already in Your Home

Passports, jewelry, cash, and other important valuables are typically kept at home, maybe tucked into a bedside table drawer or in a small safe. While items may be protected in a locked safe, a safe can be easy to find and it’s often possible to break into a password-protected or key-operated safe. Knowing this, thieves may grab the entire safe and worry about opening it later. To help improve the security of your valuables, consider stashing them in one of these 9 secret storage spots around the home.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Every Room, According to Real Estate Agents

Picture this: You’ve got a new place to live, and each and every room is painted the same shade of white. Minimalists may delight at the idea of an all-white abode, but others might shudder at the thought of colorless walls. If you fall into the latter camp, you’ve got some paint color decisions to make (and some painting to do).
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Why I Love My Grandmother’s “Wet Room” Bathroom-Cleaning Technique

When I was growing up, most of what I learned about cleaning I learned from my mother. Her policy — with four kids and a host of dogs and cats and even the odd rabbit — was usually “out of sight, out of mind,” and it has served me well. But when I’ve got guests coming over it isn’t my mother’s cleaning credo I subscribe to — it’s the one I learned from my grandmother: Every other room in your house can be in state, but the bathroom can and should sparkle for guests.
Interior DesignDomaine

Add a Little Farmhouse Flair to Your Bathroom With These 20 Design Ideas

The farmhouse fad isn't showing any signs of slowing down, so if you haven't jumped on the design bandwagon, now's a better time than any to do so. And, what better place to incorporate some farmhouse flair than your bathroom? The bathroom a great place to experiment with trends—especially if you're not ready to remodel the rest of your home—plus it'll encourage you to slow down and savor your time spent showering and primping.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

Add a Twist to Your Living Room with These 8 Coffee Table Alternatives

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A coffee table is a living room mainstay — or is it? Whether you’re short on space or just looking for ways to spice up the traditional living room layout, switching out a classic coffee table for a different piece of furniture is an unexpected way to upgrade your room. Putting a fun twist on the essential piece is a creative way to bring some personality into your space. To give you some ideas, check out these eight alternatives to coffee tables.
Interior Designmadaboutthehouse.com

How to plan a tiny bathroom (and we mean tiny)

I have shared my tiny bathroom reno on these pages before but Sophie and I discuss this in more detail on the podcast today following a recent survey revealed by our sponsor Geberit that found that the average new build bathrooom in the UK measures 4.4m square. Mine is a square 2m x 2m while Sophie’s is just over 1m x about 2.5m so we have both planned and decorated these small spaces of our own – with, of course, two very different looks, so you might find the following tips useful.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

You don't have to leave your home to score big outlet deals these days. Amazon's huge outlet store is packed with sales that you can shop anytime from your couch. The savings hub features competitive prices on electronics, tech, furniture, fashion, and beyond, but it's most impressive section has to be its ″Super Discounts,″ which are all priced at $10 and under. While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 72 percent off popular kitchen tools, workout clothes, stylish accessories, and more.
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

3 Bedrooms Shipping Container House

Who said container homes cannot be luxurious? As high life is usually associated with expensive items, containers are almost out of the question when it comes to building an expensive home. But shipping containers are not only cheap, but they provide a safe and durable home, not to mention all the room left to get as creative as you want with the design.
Interior DesignMorganton News Herald

Decor on a dime: Ideas for your home, all under $100

What’s wonderful about interior design is that it doesn’t always have to be expensive to look expensive. Here are some design hacks, all under $100. Whether you are using mirrors horizontally to widen a space, vertically to add height or in a grid pattern to mimic windows, this is a great way to bounce light and color in a space.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Bland Beige Bedroom Gets a Luxe Hotel-Worthy Transformation

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When you’re creating your Pinterest board for bedroom inspiration, the more luxe-looking spaces can feel out of reach — and out of budget. But the truth is, there are tons of hacks and budget-friendly DIYs to help you create the space you’ve been dreaming about. This jaw-dropping bedroom transformation is proof that with a little imagination, a small budget can go a long way.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

Before and After: An Eyesore Storage Shed Gets a Charming Cottagey Makeover for $250

If you’re short on space, you pretty much have two options: You can maximize the space you have, or you can make more space. Deb Foglia of Seeking Lavender Lane knew that when it came to her home’s small one-car garage, she was going to have to make more space to be able to store gardening supplies and other home improvement tools. She and her husband Dan decided they’d add a shed to their yard space, but brand-new options cost thousands. Scouring Facebook Marketplace for used options netted them a deal on a used shed, which they hired a company to move to their property (worth the cost to make things easier, Deb says).
YogaPosted by
whowhatwear

The One Amazon Item You Should Never Travel Without

Now that summer is officially here, there’s a good chance you’ve already started thinking about booking your travel plans. Whether you intend to get to your family reunions and beach getaways by hopping on a plane or getting into a car, the best travel leggings will be what get you through those long hours in style.
Interior Designlushome.com

Small Bathroom Design Trends, 25 Modern Ideas to Refresh Small Rooms

Small bathrooms are cozy places that feel comfortable and functional. White bathroom colors stretch small rooms visually and add brightness to modern ideas. The latest trends call for black-n-white decorating ideas but also bring colorful interior design ideas. Blue, yellow, red, orange, green, pink, and purple colors are as modern as ever. Soft pastels, black-n-white, and natural wood colors, from light to medium and dark brown color shades, are stylish choices for new bathroom designs.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dining Room Goes From Beige to Breathtaking in 5 Days (for $370!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you ever have the lingering feeling that your space looks good, but not great, turn your attention to the walls. Often, they just need a bit more oomph. Giving the walls a dose of texture with moulding or a coating them with rich, moody paint color is a surefire way to make an entire space look more sophisticated and meant-to-be.
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

20 products under $20 that help organize your bedroom

Our bedrooms are more than just places where we sleep — they’re where we get dressed, or read a book in bed, or watch TV while working on a hobby like knitting. And the things we use for activities and self-care are often stored in our bedrooms, creating clutter where we need a clean space.

Comments / 0

Community Policy