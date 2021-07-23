Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Seeds sown by Tokyo 1964 athletes grew wood used in 2021 Olympic rings

By Lamiat Sabin
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxTO4_0b5z7kN900

The rings for this year’s Olympic Games are made from trees planted in Japan the last time Tokyo held the event nearly 60 years ago.

International athletes had brought the seeds to the Tokyo 1964 games, the organisers of Tokyo 2020 said.

The seeds brought from Northern Europe, Canada, and Ireland 57 years ago had grown into 160 pines and spruces.

The trees have been cut down to make the iconic five interlocking rings, held up by ropes and metal supports. The structure was showcased during the opening ceremony on Friday, which has been delayed a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rings were constructed in the traditional Japanese woodworking style of Yosegi-zaiku — a style of parquet work that dates back to Japan’s Edo period, which was between 1603 and 1867.

Cultural Olympic, an account that covers the cultural side of the games, said during the opening ceremony: “The Olympic rings are beginning to appear, carved from wood, in contrast to #London2012’s industrial age designs.

“It’s a beautiful structure and speaks to the importance of tradition and heritage of Japan’s craft culture.”

Exposed wood and sustainability have also heavily influenced the design of the Olympic athletes’ site in Tokyo.

The athletes’ village, made from 40,000 pieces of Japanese timber and a corrugated metal roof, was unveiled last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h6o55_0b5z7kN900

The 5,300 square-metre communal building for thousands of competitors – containing a bank, cafe, medical spaces, lounges, hair salons, shops, and a media centre – is designed to be temporary.

The wood was “borrowed” free of charge from local governments across Japan, and each piece of wood used in the building is marked with a stamp that details the name of the area it was sourced from.

After the games have finished, the single-storey building is expected to be dismantled and the wood is planned to be returned to the local authorities to be reused in construction of local public projects.

“Use of wood from different regions throughout the building will express diversity and harmony,” said Tokyo 2020.

“In addition to revitalising the timber industry and contributing to the conservation of sustainable forests, use of Japanese lumber reflects the goal of reducing environmental impacts and realising sustainability by leaving a legacy that attests to the participation of all regions of the country in the Games.”

In building the athletes’ village, the wood was arranged in a lattice formation and was left exposed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31533c_0b5z7kN900

Tokyo 2020 Vice President Toshiaki Endo said: “Engaging the whole country and prioritising environmental sustainability is a core pledge of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

“[The] project is based on these principles, and is the first initiative of the kind in the history of Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

In keeping with the sustainability pledge, 25 existing venues that were built when the city last hosted the event in 1964 are to be used over the coming weeks. Eight new venues were built from scratch, while another 10 buildings are temporary structures designed to minimise costs and energy use.

Other initiatives to make the games sustainable include making almost all the items – including medals, the Olympic torch, and podiums – out of recycled and recyclable materials, renting equipment such as electrical appliances and furniture, and powering the games with renewable energy sources, including solar arrays and wood biomass power.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

197K+
Followers
94K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Tokyo#Canada#The Wood#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
IBTimes

How Much Do US Olympians Make After Winning A Gold Medal?

U.S. Olympians receive a five-figure bonus for each medal. The bonus payout from the U.S. Olympic Committee was raised in 2017. Some countries give out a "medal bonus," with Singapore paying $1 million for each Olympic gold medal. Athletes who make the podium at the Olympics usually get a hefty...
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
SportsNewsweek

'I'm an Olympic Gymnast. Women Face "Twisties", Periods and Leotard Fears'

I've never been as nervous in my life as the day in 2019 I competed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Somehow I managed to keep my cool and when it was officially announced that I would be representing Jamaica in gymnastics, it was the best feeling. I was able to finally see my name on that list of qualifiers after years of hard work.
Bleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
SportsPosted by
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Two Texas Tech Athletes No Longer Allowed To Compete In Olympics

Two Texas Tech University track and field stars are no longer allowed to compete in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Triple jump champion Ruth Usoro and sprinter Rosemary Chukwuma are the among the 10 track and field athletes from Nigeria who were declared ineligible for the games on Wednesday, July 28, because they failed to meet anti-doping guidelines, KCDB reported.
SportsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Simone Biles Makes Another Shocking Decision at Tokyo Olympics

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition," USA Gymnastics announced in a statement on Wednesday (July 28). "We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."
TODAY.com

Several athletes caught drinking in Olympic Village, at least 1 injury reported

TOKYO — What happens in the Olympic Village, has mostly stayed in the Olympic Village. But word leaked out Sunday that police broke up an illegal gathering early Saturday where some athletes were drinking and at least one injury was reported. Toshiro Muto, the games chief executive, then confirmed to...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Olympics kidnap: Belarusian sprinter remains in stand-off at Tokyo airport after fleeing to Japanese police and saying her team – run by dictator's son – is trying to force her onto flight home because she criticised coaches

A Belarusian female sprinter who has criticised Putin-backed dictator Alexander Lukashenko has claimed officials from her country's Olympic committee tried to remove her from Japan after she complained about her coaches in what is suspected to be an attempted kidnapping. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who was due to compete in the women's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy