Liverpool 1, FSV Mainz 05 0 — Match Recap: Reds Get a Pre-Season Win

By Mari Lewis
SB Nation
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVERPOOL 1 - 0 FSV MAINZ 05. Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain line up as a front three to start, with Mané coming in following a goal last time out. The winger appears to have returned refreshed after a much-deserved long holiday. Neither Joe Gomez nor Virgil Van Dijk feature in the squad, as Joël Matip and Ibrahima Konaté start at the center of defense — perhaps a preview of how Liverpool will line up to start the season.

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

