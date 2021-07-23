Liverpool 1, FSV Mainz 05 0 — Match Recap: Reds Get a Pre-Season Win

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Joe Gomez has received "no setbacks at all" after rejoining Liverpool training on his return from a knee injury.The England defender suffered a tendon injury in his left knee last year, forcing him to undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the Premier League campaign and Euro 2020.The 24-year-old has joined Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Reds’ pre-season training camp in Austria.And Klopp is delighted with Gomez’s progress ahead of his return to the first team this season.“Not at all. No setbacks at all. Not for Joe, nothing – he’s trained...