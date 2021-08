Long-dormant Chicago hip-hop duo Abstract Mindstate have announced their new album Dreams Still Inspire, produced entirely by Kanye West. E.P Da Hellcat and Olskool Ice-Gre also shared the LP’s first single “A Wise Tale” ahead of their reunion album’s release on August 6th via West’s YZY SND. Dreams Still Inspire marks the first album West produced in full and on his own for another artist since Common’s 2005 LP Be. West himself features on the album’s “The Brenda Song,” with Jonquia, Tony Williams, Deon Cole, and Luke Sabbat also featuring on the LP. West’s history with Abstract Mindstate dates back to the early...