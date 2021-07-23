Star Trek: Picard brought Jeri Ryan back to the Star Trek universe as Star Trek: Voyager's Seven of Nine, and Kate Mulgrew will return as Capt. Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy. Another Voyager star almost also appeared in Picard's first season. Trek.FM's Primitive Culture podcast had Voyager's Robert Duncan McNeill, who played Tom Paris, on a guest. Since Voyager ended, McNeil has become a director and producer working on shows like Chuck, Resident Alien, The Gifted, and Turner & Hooch. McNeill received an invitation to return to Star Trek, first as part of Star Trek: Discovery's first batch of directors. However, the timing for McNeil's return to the sci-fi franchise didn't work out.
Comments / 0