Today’s NBA Mailbag informs you on the latest NBA free agency news and trade rumors before the 2022 NBA season comes near. What team is the best fit for Bradley Beal if he is to be traded? Where will DeMar ReRozan end up going? Could Collin Sexton be heading to the Knicks? What does the future look like for Paul George and Kawhi Leonard with the Clippers? As NBA Free Agency draws just days away, Chat Sports host Chase Senior breaks it all down on today’s show. Chat Sports will be LIVE next week to break down everything going on with NBA Free Agency!