With an approved plan to sell its North Sacramento office, the Sacramento News & Review is shifting to an online future. "I don't think our print publication is coming back," said CEO Jeff vonKaenel, whose alternative weekly newspaper stopped printing last spring when the Covid-19 pandemic sapped advertising, then briefly resumed it last summer and fall before stopping again at year's end. "I'm a print guy, but with Google and Facebook, we weren't selling enough ads to pay for it."