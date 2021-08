The spirit of the Olympics has given us something to be excited about in what has been a dismally hot summer. They say viewership is down most likely due to COVID-19 worries, politics and many personal issues keeping our minds occupied. The Olympics in most cases has given us the opportunity to cheer on many hardworking young people who love America and are not letting negative issues get them down. They are role models and at least for a while we are all cheering for the same team.