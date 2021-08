CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Young, unvaccinated patients are begging for the COVID-19 vaccine as they fight for their lives at an Alabama hospital. Dr. Brytney Cobia shared in a Facebook post, that she has to deliver the heartbreaking news that it is too late for a vaccine by the time she sees them. Cobia wrote, “They cry. And they tell me they didn’t know. They thought it was a hoax. They thought it was political. They thought because they had a certain blood type or a certain skin color they wouldn’t get as sick. They thought it was ‘just the flu.’ But they were wrong. And they wish they could go back. But they can’t.”