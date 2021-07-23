BMW Most Popular Automotive Brand On TikTok

The recent catastrophic flooding in Germany and other European countries has left behind thousands of destroyed homes and businesses in its wake. Even big automotive manufacturers like Porsche and Audi were not spared from its devastation, with the floods wiping out many of their dealerships. However, the challenging situation brought Audi some more unexpected grief which they could have easily avoided. Youtuber Misha Charoudin who is famous for making everyday vlogs centered around the Nürburgring received a two-week press loan of an Audi RS6. Loaning out cars to automotive journalists and influencers is a common practice for most automakers to promote their products. However, this time around, the situation has turned into a nightmare for Audi.