BMW Most Popular Automotive Brand On TikTok
BMW is the most popular luxury vehicle brand on TikTok, according to new research from Dick Lovett. The research analyzed the number of views on TikTok videos using hashtags mentioning each vehicle make and model, to reveal the most popular cars on the App. TikTok has exploded onto the social media scene over the last few years, and has an average of 1 billion monthly active users. The app is used for creating, uploading and viewing short videos and is currently the most downloaded smartphone app, with 315 million downloads in 2020.www.bmwblog.com
Comments / 0