Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Really impressed by his skill, but

By Reccossu Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

Even more impressed by guys and gals like this who leave what they know and go to a strange place to get better. Wish him all the best.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Basketballsportswar.com

Jamie Shaw has tried to do his best andrew slater impression on that accoun

*Andrew slater being another basketball recruiting tweeter that likes to throw ominous yet extremely blunt at the same time predictions. *Jamie Shaw being a rivals writer. He has his normal twitter account and then this new twitter account to promote his independent basketball scouting company (also a lot of great youtube videos on Virginia, NC, and SC recruits.)
Sportssportswar.com

I’m really enjoying his calls. His excitement makes every race

Rowdy Gaines knew exactly what Finke would do in the last 100/50 -- U Remember 07/31/2021 10:09PM. I’m really enjoying his calls. His excitement makes every race -- Hoos Operator 07/31/2021 10:54PM. Don't mean to take anything from Rowdy Gaines....but also it was plain as -- MaizeAndBlueWahoo 07/31/2021 10:44PM. Would...
Sportssportswar.com

Focus more on the brain, less on the hair, Cory

Murphy has a chance to be a 3&D wing who can guard multiple positions. -- Blah 07/30/2021 08:14AM. Agree. Murphy has more possibilities plus Kispert might take some time… -- Haney 07/30/2021 08:22AM. Murphy higher ceiling but Kispert way better player right now -- HburgCav 07/30/2021 07:38AM. Easy Murphy ,...
Sportssportswar.com

I think “great guy” might be pushing it.

Breschi is the classic guy you’d like to go have a beer with, and that resonates with many a kid and parent, but he’s also a great salesmen. He was first on board in recruiting middle schoolers which left a bad taste in many a mouth. How he continually gets these top level AAs to be ok with riding the bench or getting recruited over is a mystery to me. There is no reason I can see why UNC has consistently out recruited UVa since his arrival when you looks at the schools and programs. Certainly, Lars is more of an acquired taste, some may even call him high-strung or eccentric, but he seems incredibly genuine. I hope that starts to resonate with more and more kids, especially given, you know, two straight natties. Not saying recent classes were not strong, but seeing programs like Penn State and the like getting more AAs is a bit strange. Dom’s classes up until his last few years were consistently ranked in the top 3. I think Lars can be that can of recruiter without turning into Breschi.
Sportssportswar.com

LOL, this post is so cute.

So Boeheim has a summer team of prospects(aka recruits) he summer coaches -- HtownHokie 07/31/2021 10:12PM. Not coached by Boeheim. I watched their game, Made up of ex-college and -- 949hokie 08/01/2021 02:36AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
sportswar.com

That is a win win statement

How are you gonna close the gaps without reimagineering though?** -- U235 08/01/2021 7:08PM. Well hard not to say that when it is the part after standup ** -- hooman#1 08/01/2021 8:13PM. Just wait until they introduce a culture for change and then you get to... -- Slider 08/01/2021 3:54PM.
CelebritiesPopSugar

The Jonas Brothers Turned Into Olympians Last Night, and We're Impressed With Their Serious Skills

Last night on NBC the Jonas Brothers got to live their "Olympic Dreams" as they trained with Team USA athletes and competed against each other in hurdles, gymnastics, and BMX racing. If you're a member of Team Jonas (their fan club) then you already know that the boys have athleticism built into them — as well as an appreciation for some brotherly competition. Throughout the program, the Jonas Brothers bring their natural comedic tendencies to each sport, while competing with the same tenacity as an Olympic athlete.
NBAsportswar.com

Really!!??

I'll say this again, KC had been really good to this program, but he's by far best when distributing the ball and playing pesky D. The same chip on the shoulder that gets him being such a feisty defender, gets him in trouble on offense - and despite his ability to sometimes take the ball to the hole, overall, IMHO, he's is a liability on offense. Penetrating to the rim in this league at 5'8" should seldomly be attempted. He needs to consistently make 35% of his 3 pointers or Beekman should start every game.
Footballsportswar.com

Agree about his coaching skills

But I disagree about him being able to get the master plan going faster. So far he has been unable to connect with our donor base Oak,Lars, and Tony are the 3 coaches who are better a at connecting with our donor base. The base that we need to get the master plan rolling.
NHLsportswar.com

She’d better be able to prove it

Is anyone following the Evander Kane story? The NHL has a major ... -- Blah 08/01/2021 4:34PM. I think I’ll wait to start paying attention when there’s some evidence -- Bourbon Bowl 08/01/2021 7:09PM. I saw it this morning. They’re both nut jobs. I’m glad I don’t know them. **...
College SportsKingsport Times-News

Hokies' MItchell working to get even more out of his skills

James Mitchell is a rare, high-profile athlete these days. “I’ve always been a guy who wants to be coached,” Mitchell said Friday. The Virginia Tech tight end, who graduated from Union in 2018 after leading the Bears to a trip to the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals in 2017, said he’s always liked to be coached.
Baseballsportswar.com

3rd baseman took a sympathy tumble!

"Pitcher" takes one off the noggin but apparently not badly hurt (tweet). -- Slider 08/01/2021 6:40PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Keyshawn Davis Of Team USA Springs Upset Stoppage Win

It is not that often in Olympic boxing that stoppages occur. Now though, with the new rules in recent times and the removal of the head guard, the opportunities for stoppages are more possible. Team USA’s Keyshawn Davis showing as much a short time ago in Tokyo:. Impressive to say...

Comments / 0

Community Policy