Rebecca Minkoff on Motherhood, Failure, and Overcoming Fear

From her beginnings as an early blogger, Ree Drummond has become a household name with a passionate following of devoted fans. On her blog, in her magazine, and on her cooking show, Ree shares recipes, tales of her adventures in the country, and stories of everyday life with her four children and cowboy/rancher husband. In this down-to-earth and charming book, Ree shares real-life anecdotes about parenting from her own unique vantage point. Over the years she’s learned a few things about balancing motherhood with a million other things, and now she offers the wisdom of her experiences—the ups, the downs, the bumps in the road, the laughter and the tears—in stories brimming with the relatable wit and humor.