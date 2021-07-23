Rebecca Minkoff on Motherhood, Failure, and Overcoming Fear
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rebecca Minkoff is a high-powered fashion designer and household name. She runs The Female Founder Collective, a non-profit that supports women-owned businesses. She’s a mother of three young children. Her hair is glossy. She gives off the impression of someone who easily hails cabs and never spills a glass. She seems to have the life of the benevolent boss in a romantic comedy.www.glamour.com
Comments / 0