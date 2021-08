I've been looking forward to the NHL Expansion Draft this entire season. And thanks to reporters who are simply doing their job, it's been ruined. Okay, maybe I'm being a bit dramatic, but I'm truly disappointed in what's transpired. The Expansion Draft is happening at 8PM tonight, and is going to be broadcast on ESPN2. This was supposed to be ESPN's debut in their new agreement, and the first chance for the two sides to show off their commitment to exciting hockey coverage in the future.