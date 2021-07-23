Cancel
Montana State

State park officials discuss 'banner year' for Montana

By PHIL DRAKE
ravallirepublic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials said Thursday state recreation facilities are seeing large increase in visitors, adding they do not see it as a detriment. The department told members of Hometown Helena, an informal group of residents and business people, that 3.4 million people visited state parks in 2020, nearly a 30% increase from 2019. They said this represents an 83% increase in visitation in the last 10 years.

