So are we ‘Utahns’ or ‘Utahans’?

On Good Things Utah this morning – If you live in Utah, chances are you’ve debated the right way to spell the word that describes our citizens. Y2 Analytics recently posed this question in a statewide survey of Utah voters: “Which of the following do you think is the correct way to spell the word that refers to someone who lives in Utah?” Only two options were given, and Utahn was chosen 90% of the time. “Every large group has some contrarians, so any public opinion item with 90% agreement is rare,” said Quin Monson, a partner with the Salt Lake City-based market research and data analytics group. “That’s probably higher than the proportion of Utahns who consider themselves fans of the Utah Jazz or that listen to the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.” https://www.deseret.com/utah/2021/7/22/22588693/utahns-or-utahans-gather-for-pioneer-day-y2-analytics-survey-call-me-a-utahn-campaign.