Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

So are we ‘Utahns’ or ‘Utahans’?

By Nicea DeGering
ABC 4
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Good Things Utah this morning – If you live in Utah, chances are you’ve debated the right way to spell the word that describes our citizens. Y2 Analytics recently posed this question in a statewide survey of Utah voters: “Which of the following do you think is the correct way to spell the word that refers to someone who lives in Utah?” Only two options were given, and Utahn was chosen 90% of the time. “Every large group has some contrarians, so any public opinion item with 90% agreement is rare,” said Quin Monson, a partner with the Salt Lake City-based market research and data analytics group. “That’s probably higher than the proportion of Utahns who consider themselves fans of the Utah Jazz or that listen to the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.” https://www.deseret.com/utah/2021/7/22/22588693/utahns-or-utahans-gather-for-pioneer-day-y2-analytics-survey-call-me-a-utahn-campaign.

www.abc4.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utahns#Utahans#Analytics#The Utah Jazz#The Tabernacle Choir#Nbc Philadelphia#In N Out#Tiktok#Gtu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
Florida StateABC News

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...

Comments / 1

Community Policy