Scandia, MN

Forest in Scandia now a ‘Better Place’ for a final resting place

By Natalie Ryder
hometownsource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational company brings new style of post-death celebration with final resting place. The organization Better Place Forests, an ash-spreading natural alternative to a graveyard, opened a new location on Wednesday, July 14, in Scandia as a place to merge conservation efforts with people’s final resting place. Clients will choose a tree in the forest and plan the ceremony they want their loved ones to gather for when they die. Ceremonies are personalized, but the ashes of the dead client will be mixed into the soil at the base of their chosen tree.

