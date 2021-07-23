Cancel
Number Of NFL Players In Vaccination Process Up To 80%

By Barry Wilner, AP
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAP – The number of NFL players in the COVID-19 vaccination process has reached 80%, with nine teams having 90% or more of their players in that category. Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s medical director, said Friday that nearly all Tier 1 and Tier 2 team employees — those who deal directly with players — have been vaccinated. Five teams are at less than 70% of players who have either received one vaccination shot or both. He is optimistic the number of vaccinated players will continue to rise as training camps open.

