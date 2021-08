On September 5, 1996, Holocaust denier David Irving sued scholar and author Deborah Lipstadt and her publisher Penguin Books in an English court for libel for saying in her book, “Denying the Holocaust,” that his writings and public statements constituted Holocaust denial. Lipstadt won the lawsuit, even though English libel law places the burden of proof on the defendant rather than the plaintiff. The Times said of Lipstadt’s victory, “History has had its day in court and scored a crushing victory.”