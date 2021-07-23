Historian explains why 49ers legend Young deserves HOF

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Troy Polamalu said he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a Twitter post on Friday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers legend said he tested positive “recently.” “Thank God I feel great and family are well. I’m working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for all the festivities,” he said in the tweet. Fam,I recently tested positive for the Covid-19. Thank God I feel great and family are well. I’m working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in...