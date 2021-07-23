Historian explains why 49ers legend Young deserves HOF

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBryant Young will go into the 49ers Hall of Fame this season. There is another Hall of Fame he should be entering, too, says one of pro football’s top historians. Young remains a strong candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, though he has been a finalist just once. He still has 11 more years as a modern-era nominee before he transfers into the pool of senior candidates, where an impossibly long list of deserving players has formed.

