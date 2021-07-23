Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reynoldsburg, OH

M/I Homes building 354 homes in Reynoldsburg

By Owen Milnes
Posted by 
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spring Hill Farm will be M/I Homes’ first development in Reynoldsburg in 15 years, and will bring 354 new two-story and ranch single-family homes to the city.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reynoldsburg, OH
Real Estate
Reynoldsburg, OH
Business
Reynoldsburg, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Reynoldsburg, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Spring Hill Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Columbus Business First

Real estate Leads - July 23, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Columbus, OHPosted by
Columbus Business First

Schumacher Place Giant Eagle redevelopment plan lands final approval

"We need to face the reality that Columbus is a growing city. We have a housing shortage and within the next nine years we are projected to surpass a million people within the city of Columbus," Pizzuti's Jon Riewald said. "The question is really, where are these people going to live? It's critical for the success of our city to make sure we are putting forward quality, dense urban infill along transit quarters adjacent to transit job centers."
Columbus, OHPosted by
Columbus Business First

City of Columbus revenue higher than expected despite pandemic

The city of Columbus is performing better than expected when it comes to finances despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new estimate from the city auditor. The city’s 2021 official revenue estimate is now $63 million higher than expected, bringing the total amount of available resources to slightly more than $1 billion. This is the first time in the city’s history its resources have reached that threshold.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Columbus Business First

FlightSafety moving headquarters to Columbus

A pilot training company and maker of flight simulators is making Columbus its home base. FlightSafety International, part of the Bershire Hathaway portfolio of companies alongside Columbus-based NetJets, already employs 174 people at its local operation. With the expansion announced this week, the company plans to add 113 employees in administrative, finance, human resources, legal, sales and marketing as it turns Columbus into it headquarters. Hiring has already begun for some of those positions.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Columbus Business First

Affordable Housing Trust taps new CEO

The Affordable Housing Trust for Columbus and Franklin County has hired a new CEO from within the organization after a national search for the next leader. Lark Mallory will succeed Steve Gladman as the leader of the organization. Gladman recently announced his planned retirement after 15 years at the group’s helm.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Columbus Business First

Largest Ohio-linked Mergers & Acquisitions

We rank the largest acquisitions of 2020 involving an Ohio company or business unit, buyer or seller. Information is from M&A Navigator (search courtesy of the Ohio Supreme Court Law Library), company websites and Columbus Business First research. Only deals for which values were available are included.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Columbus Business First

The week in bankruptcies: ALM Woodlands Ltd.

Columbus-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended July 16. Year to date, the court recorded 11 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 22 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
EconomyPosted by
Columbus Business First

Keep on brewin'

Government aid, successful pivots to packaging and delivery and a dedicated customer base ultimately combined to preserve businesses that had believed they were facing a mass culling. And though questions remain about the long-term impact of Covid-19 on craft brewing, two points are evident – 2020 wasn’t nearly as bad as many feared and 2022 looks quite promising.

Comments / 0

Community Policy