South Orange, NJ

WSOU's Thank God For Monday Airing Episode with The Aspiring Kindness Foundation to Support Annual Golf Outing

By Joey Grundl
 9 days ago

The Aspiring Kindness Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public corporation for purposes of providing financial assistance to support and enhance the abilities of emergency responders and service providers. Their 8th Annual Golf Outing will be Monday, August 2nd, 2021. The event will be held at the Forest Hill Field Club in Bloomfield, NJ and is open to everyone.

