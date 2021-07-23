Inside Comcast's Plan to Feature Real-Time Olympic Footage in Commercials
Many advertisers plan to interrupt the Olympics with their commercials. Comcast will interrupt its commercials with the Olympics. The cable-and-entertainment giant has a group of ads ready to run in the Tokyo Olympics that, if all goes well, will include footage from this year’s Games that viewers may have seen just a few hours beforehand. Tonight, during NBC’s primetime rebroadcast of the opening ceremonies, Comcast will run a spot that is expected to include shots of Team USA entering the Olympics site in Tokyo when the event took place Friday morning.www.seattlepi.com
