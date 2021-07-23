Vidant ‘urgently discussing’ vaccine mandate

Before we even get rolling on this, I want to put this out up front: I am not in favor of making the vaccine mandatory. There's a lot of reasons why I feel that way, some of which we'll probably get into in this article, but overall, I just don't think that's the way to go. However, with that out the way, I do find it shocking that no politician, especially from states where COVID numbers are high like Louisiana, has brought it up or is publicly pushing for it.