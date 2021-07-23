Cancel
Beaufort County, NC

Vidant ‘urgently discussing’ vaccine mandate

By Brandon Tester
thewashingtondailynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral of North Carolina’s largest hospital systems will require employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Vidant Health could soon implement a similar requirement. The North Carolina Healthcare Association announced on Thursday that several of its 130 member health systems intent to require vaccination for their employees. Those systems include Duke University Health System, several UNC Health hospitals, Atrium Health, Cone Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health.

